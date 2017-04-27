Bristow Group Inc (BRS) Position Cut by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of Bristow Group Inc (NYSE:BRS) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Bristow Group were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Bristow Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bristow Group by 23.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Airain ltd bought a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Bristow Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 24,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Bristow Group Inc (NYSE:BRS) traded up 0.41% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.63. 379,175 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s market cap is $513.44 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average of $15.81. Bristow Group Inc has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $23.62.

Bristow Group (NYSE:BRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.18. Bristow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. The business earned $324.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bristow Group Inc will post ($1.55) EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BRS shares. Johnson Rice reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Bristow Group in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays PLC increased their price target on shares of Bristow Group from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristow Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Bristow Group in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.40.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group Inc is an industrial aviation services provider and helicopter service provider to the offshore energy industry. The Industrial Aviation Services segment’s operations are conducted primarily through four regions: Europe Caspian, Africa, Americas and Asia Pacific. The Europe Caspian region consists of all its operations and affiliates in Europe and Central Asia, including Norway, the United Kingdom and Turkmenistan.

