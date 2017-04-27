Boston Scientific Co. (BSX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Guggenheim

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Guggenheim in a report issued on Wednesday.

BSX has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Sunday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Northland Securities restated a “positive” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.96.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) opened at 25.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.27. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $26.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 103.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm earned $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.70% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post $1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP David A. Pierce sold 3,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $84,878.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,267 shares in the company, valued at $851,192.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $72,747.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,579 shares of company stock worth $5,717,732. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 2,298.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 10.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 228.9% in the third quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of medical devices that are used in a range of interventional medical specialties. The Company offers its products by seven businesses: Interventional Cardiology, Cardiac Rhythm Management, Endoscopy, Peripheral Interventions, Urology and Pelvic Health, Neuromodulation, and Electrophysiology.

