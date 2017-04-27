Positive News Coverage Likely to Impact Boston Private Financial Hldg (BPFH) Stock Price

News coverage about Boston Private Financial Hldg (NASDAQ:BPFH) has trended positive this week, Alpha One reports. The research group, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Boston Private Financial Hldg earned a media sentiment score of 0.27 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news headlines about the bank an impact score of 68 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Alpha One’s scoring:

Shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg (NASDAQ:BPFH) traded down 3.088% on Thursday, reaching $16.475. 135,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.415 and a beta of 1.07. Boston Private Financial Hldg has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $17.88.

Boston Private Financial Hldg (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Boston Private Financial Hldg had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business earned $90.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Private Financial Hldg will post $0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BPFH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $15.00 target price on shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Private Financial Hldg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

In other news, CEO Clayton Deutsch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $414,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Private Financial Hldg

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc is the bank holding company of Boston Private Bank & Trust Company. The Company offers private banking and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, families, businesses and select institutions. Its segments include Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, Investment Management and Wealth Advisory.

