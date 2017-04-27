Insider Selling: Boston Beer Company Inc (SAM) Chairman Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Chairman C James Koch sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $1,055,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 88,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,467,609.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

C James Koch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 24th, C James Koch sold 7,500 shares of Boston Beer Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $1,057,425.00.

On Friday, April 21st, C James Koch sold 7,500 shares of Boston Beer Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.17, for a total value of $1,043,775.00.

On Thursday, April 20th, C James Koch sold 7,500 shares of Boston Beer Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total value of $1,041,900.00.

On Wednesday, April 19th, C James Koch sold 7,500 shares of Boston Beer Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total value of $1,050,975.00.

On Tuesday, April 18th, C James Koch sold 7,500 shares of Boston Beer Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.74, for a total value of $1,048,050.00.

On Monday, April 17th, C James Koch sold 7,500 shares of Boston Beer Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total value of $1,043,100.00.

On Wednesday, April 12th, C James Koch sold 7,500 shares of Boston Beer Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total value of $1,045,800.00.

On Thursday, April 13th, C James Koch sold 7,500 shares of Boston Beer Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.65, for a total value of $1,039,875.00.

On Monday, April 10th, C James Koch sold 7,500 shares of Boston Beer Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total value of $1,064,325.00.

On Friday, March 10th, C James Koch sold 12,500 shares of Boston Beer Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,855,000.00.

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) opened at 141.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.50. Boston Beer Company Inc has a one year low of $135.10 and a one year high of $195.35.

Boston Beer Company (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.53. Boston Beer Company had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business earned $219.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Beer Company Inc will post $5.42 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/boston-beer-company-inc-sam-chairman-c-james-koch-sells-7500-shares-2-updated.html.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer Company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer Company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Beer Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $154.00 price target on Boston Beer Company and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc reduced their price target on Boston Beer Company from $152.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer Company by 2.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer Company by 22.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer Company during the third quarter worth approximately $526,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer Company by 5.9% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer Company by 17.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Beer Company Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc is a craft brewer in the United States. The Company is engaged in the business of producing and selling alcohol beverages primarily in the domestic market and in selected international markets. The Company operates through two segments: Boston Beer Company segment, and A&S Brewing Collaborative segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.