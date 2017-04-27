BOK Financial Co. (BOKF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $1.00. BOK Financial reported earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business earned $356.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $90.00 price objective on BOK Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of BOK Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) traded down 1.54% on Thursday, hitting $74.87. The company had a trading volume of 45,840 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.90. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $55.22 and a 12-month high of $85.25.

In other news, EVP Stephen D. Grossi sold 1,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $88,760.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,024.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denver Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 11.2% in the third quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 4.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,925,000 after buying an additional 82,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 993,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,510,000 after buying an additional 26,487 shares in the last quarter. 36.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company offers full service banking in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona and Kansas/Missouri. The Company’s segments include Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management and Other.

