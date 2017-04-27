Boeing Co (BA) Receives $161.96 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $165.68.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, April 7th. Cowen and Company upped their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Vetr upgraded Boeing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.71 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, January 20th.

In related news, Vice Chairman Raymond L. Conner sold 96,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.72, for a total value of $15,745,607.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,692,889.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP J Michael Luttig sold 102,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.76, for a total value of $17,022,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,827 shares of company stock valued at $34,170,203 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 124.9% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 830 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 46.8% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 938 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) opened at 181.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.08. Boeing has a 12-month low of $122.35 and a 12-month high of $185.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.45 and a 200 day moving average of $161.54. Boeing also was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 14,945 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 249% compared to the typical volume of 4,287 put options.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. Boeing had a return on equity of 239.48% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business earned $20.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post $9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company is an aerospace company. The Company’s segments include Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security (BDS), such as Boeing Military Aircraft (BMA), Network & Space Systems (N&SS) and Global Services & Support (GS&S), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces and markets commercial jet aircraft and provides related support services, to the commercial airline industry.

