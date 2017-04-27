easyJet plc (EZJ) PT Raised to GBX 970 at BNP Paribas

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) had its price objective hoisted by BNP Paribas from GBX 880 ($11.25) to GBX 970 ($12.40) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EZJ. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating and set a GBX 825 ($10.55) price objective on shares of easyJet plc in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America Corp boosted their price objective on shares of easyJet plc from GBX 1,030 ($13.17) to GBX 1,050 ($13.42) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays PLC boosted their price objective on shares of easyJet plc from GBX 1,020 ($13.04) to GBX 1,050 ($13.42) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Beaufort Securities restated a buy rating on shares of easyJet plc in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of easyJet plc to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,053 ($13.46) to GBX 1,106 ($14.14) in a report on Monday, March 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,016.85 ($13.00).

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) traded down 0.77% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1155.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,795,807 shares. easyJet plc has a 12-month low of GBX 851.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,566.00. The firm’s market cap is GBX 4.57 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,041.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,000.69.

In other news, insider Andrew Findlay purchased 160 shares of easyJet plc stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,014 ($12.96) per share, for a total transaction of £1,622.40 ($2,074.15). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 546 shares of company stock worth $531,140.

About easyJet plc

easyJet plc is a United Kingdom-based low-cost airline carrier. The Company operates as a low-cost European point-to-point short-haul airline. The Company operates through its route network segment. The Company operates on over 820 routes across more than 30 countries with its fleet of over 250 Airbus aircrafts.

