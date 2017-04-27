Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BNC Bancorp (NASDAQ:BNCN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has $38.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BNC Bancorp provides a complete line of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses through 90 banking offices in the Carolinas and Virginia. “

BNCN has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a hold rating and issued a $37.75 target price on shares of BNC Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stephens downgraded BNC Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. BNC Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.19.

BNC Bancorp (NASDAQ:BNCN) traded down 1.30% on Friday, reaching $34.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,116 shares. BNC Bancorp has a one year low of $21.07 and a one year high of $37.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.98 and a 200-day moving average of $31.86.

BNC Bancorp (NASDAQ:BNCN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. BNC Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $74.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.80 million. Analysts predict that BNC Bancorp will post $1.80 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “BNC Bancorp (BNCN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/bnc-bancorp-bncn-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-buy.html.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. BNC Bancorp’s payout ratio is 3.60%.

In other BNC Bancorp news, Director Matthew W. Mcinnis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $845,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,360.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Swope Montgomery, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $50,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,682.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,900 shares of company stock worth $1,272,864. 6.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in BNC Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BNC Bancorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of BNC Bancorp by 10.6% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BNC Bancorp by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BNC Bancorp by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 65,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the period. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BNC Bancorp

BNC Bancorp is a one-bank holding company for Bank of North Carolina (the Bank). The Bank is a full service commercial bank, which provides a range of banking services tailored to the particular banking needs of the communities it serves. It is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and using those deposits, together with other funding from its lines of credit, to make commercial and consumer loans.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BNC Bancorp (BNCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BNC Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNC Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.