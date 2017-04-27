Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Wednesday. They presently have a $105.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAFM. KeyCorp raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Monday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.13.

Shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) traded up 0.92% on Wednesday, hitting $115.33. The stock had a trading volume of 202,403 shares. Sanderson Farms has a 12 month low of $74.07 and a 12 month high of $115.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.34.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.40. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $688.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sanderson Farms’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms will post $8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.48%.

In other Sanderson Farms news, Treasurer D Michael Cockrell sold 5,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total transaction of $582,746.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 87,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,068,091.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total transaction of $157,386.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,202.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,529 shares of company stock valued at $853,643. 5.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 4.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,740,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 14.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the third quarter worth approximately $2,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company. The Company is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh and frozen chicken, and also preparation, processing, marketing and distribution of processed and minimally prepared chicken. It sells ice pack, chill pack, bulk pack and frozen chicken, in whole, cut-up and boneless form, under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, casual dining operators, customers reselling frozen chicken into export markets.

