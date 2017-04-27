Ares Capital Co. (ARCC) Earns Hold Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their hold rating on shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ARCC. National Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and set a $19.50 price objective (up from $17.50) on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.72.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) opened at 17.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average of $16.66. Ares Capital has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $17.87.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $261 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Ares Capital will post $1.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.15%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 18.0% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at about $161,000. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company. The Company operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. It invests primarily in the United States middle-market companies.

