Saputo’s (SAP) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) in a report published on Thursday morning. They currently have a C$48.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAP. TD Securities restated a hold rating and issued a C$49.00 price target on shares of Saputo in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$49.57.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) opened at 44.84 on Thursday. Saputo has a 12 month low of $36.40 and a 12 month high of $48.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.65 and its 200-day moving average is $46.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33.

In other Saputo news, insider Sbarba Dino Dello sold 32,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.31, for a total transaction of C$1,486,168.00. Also, insider Gabriel Palombaro sold 8,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.75, for a total transaction of C$375,683.00. Insiders have sold a total of 43,996 shares of company stock valued at $2,004,841 in the last 90 days.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc produces, markets and distributes dairy products, including cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk and cream products, cultured products and dairy ingredients. The Company has three geographic sectors. The Canada Sector consists of Dairy Division (Canada). The USA Sector aggregates the Cheese Division (USA) and the Dairy Foods Division (USA).

