BMO Capital Markets restated their market perform rating on shares of BlackBerry Ltd (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm currently has a C$9.00 price target on the stock.

BB has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, March 24th. TD Securities restated a buy rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$8.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) opened at 12.50 on Thursday. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $12.66. The firm’s market capitalization is $6.64 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average is $9.86.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “BlackBerry Ltd (BB) Given Market Perform Rating at BMO Capital Markets” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/bmo-capital-markets-reaffirms-market-perform-rating-for-blackberry-ltd-bb-updated.html.

In other BlackBerry news, Director John Chen sold 141,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.58, for a total transaction of C$1,069,651.70. Also, insider Sai Yuen (Billy) Ho sold 34,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.58, for a total transaction of C$262,775.86.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited (BlackBerry) provides mobile communications solutions. The Company is engaged in the sale of smartphones and enterprise software and services. The Company’s products and services include Enterprise Solutions and Services, Devices, BlackBerry Technology Solutions and Messaging. It is engaged in providing enterprise mobility management (EMM) and mobile security, and offers a portfolio of enterprise software solutions and services that can be deployed across a range of ecosystems and devices, including BlackBerry Enterprise Service (BES) 12 and Good Platforms, BES12 Cloud, enterprise file-sync-and-share (EFSS), SecuSUITE for Enterprise, Enhanced subscriber identity module (SIM)-Based Licensing (ESBL), WorkLife by BlackBerry solution and Professional Cybersecurity Services.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.