BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give Oil States International, Inc. (OIS) a $35.00 Price Target

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) received a $35.00 price objective from research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on OIS. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Oil States International in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Scotiabank set a $46.00 target price on shares of Oil States International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Oil States International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Oil States International in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.15.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) opened at 32.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.22 and a 200-day moving average of $35.06. Oil States International has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $41.75. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.65 billion.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $151.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Oil States International will post ($0.66) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oil States International during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oil States International by 8.1% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Oil States International by 689.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Airain ltd raised its stake in Oil States International by 8.7% in the third quarter. Airain ltd now owns 12,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Oil States International by 10.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 17,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty products and services to oil and natural gas related companies throughout the world. The Company operates as a technology-focused energy services company. The Company operates through two segments: Offshore Products and Well Site Services.

