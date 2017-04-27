Jeffrey Gene Rea Sells 60,000 Shares of BMC Stock Holdings Inc (BMCH) Stock

BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) Director Jeffrey Gene Rea sold 60,000 shares of BMC Stock Holdings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $1,398,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 503,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,740,314.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jeffrey Gene Rea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 20th, Jeffrey Gene Rea sold 57,300 shares of BMC Stock Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $1,315,608.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Jeffrey Gene Rea sold 38,700 shares of BMC Stock Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $897,066.00.

On Friday, March 31st, Jeffrey Gene Rea sold 21,000 shares of BMC Stock Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $475,020.00.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Jeffrey Gene Rea sold 42,000 shares of BMC Stock Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $944,160.00.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Jeffrey Gene Rea sold 60,000 shares of BMC Stock Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $1,294,200.00.

BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) opened at 23.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.75. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09 and a beta of 1.48.

BMC Stock Holdings (NASDAQ:BMCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. BMC Stock Holdings had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 0.46%. The business earned $747.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post $1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMCH. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in BMC Stock Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,514,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in BMC Stock Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,663,000. Skyline Asset Management LP bought a new position in BMC Stock Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,159,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in BMC Stock Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,193,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in BMC Stock Holdings by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 926,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after buying an additional 36,313 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BMC Stock Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays PLC began coverage on BMC Stock Holdings in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on BMC Stock Holdings in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of BMC Stock Holdings in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, FBR & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of BMC Stock Holdings in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BMC Stock Holdings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.85.

About BMC Stock Holdings

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc is a provider of building products and services in the United States residential construction market. The Company’s segments include Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Texas, Intermountain, Western and Mountain West divisions. Its product offerings include lumber and lumber sheet goods and an array of products, including millwork, doors, windows, structural components, floor and roof trusses and wall panels.

