Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “$10.00” Price Target for BlackBerry Ltd (BBRY)

BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY) (TSE:BB) received a $10.00 price target from investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the smartphone producer’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Vetr upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.77 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Shares of BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY) traded up 1.30% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.32. 5,899,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s market capitalization is $4.95 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.42. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $9.33.

BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The smartphone producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 93.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%. The company earned $297 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/blackberry-ltd-bbry-pt-set-at-10-00-by-canaccord-genuity-updated.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBRY. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in BlackBerry by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 20,935,089 shares of the smartphone producer’s stock worth $144,243,000 after buying an additional 6,525,809 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in BlackBerry by 13.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,487,443 shares of the smartphone producer’s stock worth $107,345,000 after buying an additional 1,604,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in BlackBerry by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,640,607 shares of the smartphone producer’s stock worth $43,715,000 after buying an additional 113,419 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its position in BlackBerry by 8.2% in the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 4,343,060 shares of the smartphone producer’s stock worth $34,658,000 after buying an additional 327,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,556,000. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited (BlackBerry) provides mobile communications solutions. The Company is engaged in the sale of smartphones and enterprise software and services. The Company’s products and services include Enterprise Solutions and Services, Devices, BlackBerry Technology Solutions and Messaging. It is engaged in providing enterprise mobility management (EMM) and mobile security, and offers a portfolio of enterprise software solutions and services that can be deployed across a range of ecosystems and devices, including BlackBerry Enterprise Service (BES) 12 and Good Platforms, BES12 Cloud, enterprise file-sync-and-share (EFSS), SecuSUITE for Enterprise, Enhanced subscriber identity module (SIM)-Based Licensing (ESBL), WorkLife by BlackBerry solution and Professional Cybersecurity Services.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.