BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “BIOSPECIFICS TECHNOLOGIES is engaged in the business of producing and licensing, for sale by other, a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved enzyme derived from collagenase, named Collagenase ABC, and researching, developing and clinically testing additional products derived therefrom for potential use as pharmaceuticals. “

Shares of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) traded up 0.57% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,338 shares. The stock has a market cap of $401.07 million, a PE ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.31. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a one year low of $32.39 and a one year high of $58.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.67 and a 200-day moving average of $51.05.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 million. On average, analysts forecast that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. will post $1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSTC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,534,000 after buying an additional 30,884 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after buying an additional 30,210 shares in the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,589,000. Northpointe Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. during the third quarter worth approximately $5,649,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after buying an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. 54.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BioSpecifics) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum (CCH) for multiple indications. The Company has a development and license agreement with Endo International plc (Endo) for injectable collagenases for marketed indications and indications in development.

