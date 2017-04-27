Biogen Inc (BIIB) Forecasted to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of $4.47 Per Share

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Leerink Swann cut their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Biogen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Leerink Swann analyst G. Porges now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $4.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.58. Leerink Swann has a “Market Perform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q2 2017 earnings at $5.01 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $5.26 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $5.27 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $20.01 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $22.12 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $23.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $23.83 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $23.42 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.23. The business earned $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 38.48% and a net margin of 32.34%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.79 earnings per share.

BIIB has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Vetr downgraded Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.39 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lifted their target price on Biogen from $375.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.20.

Shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) opened at 279.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $276.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.88. Biogen has a 52 week low of $223.02 and a 52 week high of $333.65.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $659,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. now owns 359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth $106,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Biogen news, CMO Alfred Sandrock sold 1,981 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total transaction of $542,952.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Clancy sold 9,891 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.55, for a total value of $2,883,721.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,036,542.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biogen Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to people living with serious neurological, rare and autoimmune diseases. The Company markets products, including TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS), FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis and SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

