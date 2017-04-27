BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JMP Securities raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.39.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) opened at 6.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average is $6.25. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The stock’s market cap is $468.14 million.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.17. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 313.02% and a negative return on equity of 296.19%. The business earned $9 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.68) earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Thomas R. Staab II sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $54,795.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,743.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas R. Staab II sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $29,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $139,815 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 206.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 33,438 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 125,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 19,615 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,420,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company designs, optimizes and develops small molecule drugs that block enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The Company focuses on the treatment of rare diseases. It uses X-ray crystallography, computer modeling of molecular structures and chemistry techniques to focus on the three-dimensional molecular structure and active site characteristics of the enzymes that control cellular biology.

