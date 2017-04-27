BIO-TECHNE Corp (TECH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Bio-Techne Corporation is a global life sciences company. It develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology products and clinical diagnostic controls. It provides proteins, such as cytokines, growth factors, and enzymes; antibodies, including polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies; immunoassays comprising quantikine kits; and clinical diagnostic immunoassay kits. The Company also offers flow cytometry products; natural and synthetic chemical compounds; hematology controls and calibrators; and hematology control products. Bio-Techne Corporation, formerly known as Techne Corporation, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc started coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) opened at 105.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 0.73. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 12-month low of $91.45 and a 12-month high of $117.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.77 and its 200 day moving average is $103.60.

BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The business earned $131.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.74 million. BIO-TECHNE Corp had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post $3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “BIO-TECHNE Corp (TECH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/bio-techne-corp-tech-lowered-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in BIO-TECHNE Corp by 3.6% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 71,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in BIO-TECHNE Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,542,000. American Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BIO-TECHNE Corp by 10.6% in the first quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Opus Point Partners Management LLC bought a new position in BIO-TECHNE Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in BIO-TECHNE Corp by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BIO-TECHNE Corp

Bio-Techne Corporation develops, manufactures and sells biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. The Company operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Clinical Controls and Protein Platforms. The Biotechnology segment develops, manufactures and sells biotechnology research and diagnostic products, such as cytokines, growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies and related reagents, across the world.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BIO-TECHNE Corp (TECH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-TECHNE Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-TECHNE Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.