Biegel & Waller LLC Acquires New Stake in Intel Co. (INTC)

Biegel & Waller LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,728 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Edmond DE Rothschild Monaco bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Jacobus Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Intel by 6.4% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 3,346 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 23.8% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 3,681 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) traded up 0.16% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.93. 27,240,993 shares of the stock were exchanged. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $38.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.03. Intel also saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 4,477 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 253% compared to the average volume of 1,267 put options.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Intel had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $16.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post $2.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.29%.

WARNING: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/biegel-waller-llc-invests-252000-in-intel-co-intc-updated.html.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $36.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 28th. BNP Paribas set a $39.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc restated a “positive” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.45.

In other Intel news, insider Stacy J. Smith sold 29,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $1,070,151.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 318,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,560,767.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 72,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $2,541,176.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,333,494.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,469 shares of company stock worth $6,832,236 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.