BHP Billiton plc (BLT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup Inc

BHP Billiton plc (LON:BLT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price target on BHP Billiton plc from GBX 1,700 ($21.73) to GBX 1,750 ($22.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,265 ($16.17) price objective on shares of BHP Billiton plc in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector performer” rating and issued a GBX 1,625 ($20.77) price objective on shares of BHP Billiton plc in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.23) price objective on shares of BHP Billiton plc in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,670 ($21.35) price objective on shares of BHP Billiton plc in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,287.48 ($16.46).

Shares of BHP Billiton plc (LON:BLT) traded down 4.75% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1153.50. 9,449,930 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,256.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,310.67. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 61.39 billion. BHP Billiton plc has a 12-month low of GBX 786.40 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,518.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a €0.40 ($0.43) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 2.28%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “BHP Billiton plc (BLT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup Inc” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/bhp-billiton-plcs-blt-buy-rating-reiterated-at-citigroup-inc-updated.html.

BHP Billiton plc Company Profile

BHP Billiton Plc is a global resources company. The Company is a producer of various commodities, including iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium. Its segments include Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas.

