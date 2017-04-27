Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark Co.

Benchmark Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) in a report issued on Monday. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.80.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) opened at 19.25 on Monday. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $19.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.16. The stock has a market cap of $575.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company earned $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.82 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 4.12%. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post $0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/benchmark-co-reaffirms-buy-rating-for-axcelis-technologies-inc-acls-updated.html.

In other news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 37,500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $616,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William J. Bintz sold 20,250 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $324,202.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,476 shares in the company, valued at $712,060.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,624 shares of company stock worth $1,763,500. 5.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth about $875,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,892,000. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 46,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,082,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 502.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 57,572 shares in the last quarter. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips. The Company operates through the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor manufacturing industry segment. The Company sells its equipment to semiconductor chip manufacturers across the world.

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.