JD Sports Fashion PLC’s (JD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Beaufort Securities

JD Sports Fashion PLC (LON:JD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Beaufort Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JD. Peel Hunt upped their target price on JD Sports Fashion PLC from GBX 400 ($5.11) to GBX 480 ($6.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion PLC in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of JD Sports Fashion PLC in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 430 ($5.50) price target for the company. Finally, Investec upped their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion PLC from GBX 365 ($4.67) to GBX 415 ($5.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JD Sports Fashion PLC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 528.75 ($6.76).

Shares of JD Sports Fashion PLC (LON:JD) traded down 0.31% on Wednesday, reaching GBX 443.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,192,289 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 400.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 347.56. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 4.32 billion. JD Sports Fashion PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 205.01 and a 52 week high of GBX 462.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.3%.

JD Sports Fashion PLC Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion Plc is a multichannel retailer of sports fashion and outdoor brands. The Company’s segments are Sports Fashion and Outdoor. The Company’s sports fashion brands include JD, Size?, Chausport, Sprinter, Getthelabel.com, Kooga, Kukri Sports, Source Lab, Scotts, Tessuti, Cloggs, JD Gyms and Nicholas Deakins.

