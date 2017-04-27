Independent Research GmbH set a €88.00 ($95.65) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (ETR:BMW) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG set a €110.00 ($119.57) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Macquarie set a €105.00 ($114.13) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($97.83) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €83.00 ($90.22) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €81.00 ($88.04) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €89.92 ($97.74).

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (ETR:BMW) traded up 1.01% during trading on Thursday, hitting €88.44. 7,180 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €84.14 and its 200-day moving average is €84.18. The company has a market capitalization of €58.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG has a 12 month low of €63.42 and a 12 month high of €91.67.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Independent Research GmbH Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW) a €88.00 Price Target” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/bayerische-motoren-werke-ag-bmw-given-a-88-00-price-target-at-independent-research-gmbh-updated.html.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG is a Germany-based automobile and motorcycle manufacturer. It divides its activities into four segments: Automobiles, Motorcycles, Financial Services and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles and sells cars and off-road vehicles under the brands BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce as well as spare parts and accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.