Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) Director Barry A. Fromberg Sells 700 Shares

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $119,021.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,045.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) traded up 0.29% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $170.98. The stock had a trading volume of 627,994 shares. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.00 and a 12-month high of $175.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.38 and a 200-day moving average of $158.50. The company has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post $7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.73%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $147.00 target price on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $182.00 target price on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. Bank of America Corp upgraded Constellation Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $168.95 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.86.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Constellation Brands by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,352,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,192,000 after buying an additional 142,341 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,380,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,166,000 after buying an additional 813,625 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,100,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,228,000 after buying an additional 292,181 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,937,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,584,000 after buying an additional 1,261,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,903,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,342,000 after buying an additional 163,201 shares during the last quarter. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc is an international beverage alcohol company. The Company is a producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits with operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand and Italy. Its segments include Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other. It is a multi-category supplier (beer, wine and spirits) of beverage alcohol in the United States.

