Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd (BGH) to Issue $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd (NYSE:BGH) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1534 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 18th.

Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd (NYSE:BGH) opened at 19.93 on Thursday. Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $20.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.26.

About Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, formerly Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek as high a level of current income as the advisor determines is consistent with capital preservation.

