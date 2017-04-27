Enquest Plc (ENQ) Price Target Cut to GBX 40 by Analysts at Barclays PLC

Enquest Plc (LON:ENQ) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 53 ($0.68) to GBX 40 ($0.51) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Barclays PLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Enquest Plc in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 64 ($0.82) price objective on shares of Enquest Plc in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 34 ($0.43) price objective on shares of Enquest Plc in a report on Monday, February 6th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Enquest Plc to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 79 ($1.01) to GBX 30 ($0.38) in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, GMP Securities restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Enquest Plc in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 42.25 ($0.54).

Enquest Plc (LON:ENQ) traded down 5.19% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 36.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,707,719 shares. Enquest Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 22.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 56.00. The firm’s market cap is GBX 410.93 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 41.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 40.13.

About Enquest Plc

EnQuest PLC is a United Kingdom-based oil and gas development and production company. The Company’s principal activities are the exploration for, and extraction and production of, hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom Continental Shelf and Malaysia. The Company focuses on maturing assets and undeveloped oil fields.

