Barclays PLC Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Fulton Financial Corp (FULT)

Barclays PLC reissued their sell rating on shares of Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) in a research note published on Friday morning. Barclays PLC currently has a $18.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $17.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Fulton Financial Corp in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial Corp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Shares of Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) traded down 1.56% on Friday, hitting $18.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,091 shares. Fulton Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Fulton Financial Corp had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm earned $183.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fulton Financial Corp will post $1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Fulton Financial Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Fulton Financial Corp’s dividend payout ratio is 43.01%.

In other news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 3,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $61,727.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FULT. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Fulton Financial Corp by 17.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fulton Financial Corp by 271.0% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fulton Financial Corp by 10.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. boosted its position in Fulton Financial Corp by 315.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 8,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Fulton Financial Corp by 9.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. 58.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fulton Financial Corp

Fulton Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company is the bank holding company of Fulton Bank N.A. (the Bank). As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s six subsidiary banks were located primarily in suburban or semi-rural geographic markets throughout a five-state region (Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and Virginia).

