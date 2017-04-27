Barclays PLC reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Paysafe Group Plc (LON:OPAY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, StockTargetPrices.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 610 ($7.80) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Paysafe Group Plc in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BNP Paribas restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 515 ($6.58) target price on shares of Paysafe Group Plc in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 592 ($7.57) target price on shares of Paysafe Group Plc in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Paysafe Group Plc from GBX 442 ($5.65) to GBX 507 ($6.48) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 540.63 ($6.91).

Paysafe Group Plc (LON:OPAY) traded up 1.47% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 386.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,032,505 shares. Paysafe Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 215.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 439.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Paysafe Group Plc (OPAY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays PLC” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/barclays-plc-reaffirms-overweight-rating-for-paysafe-group-plc-opay-updated.html.

About Paysafe Group Plc

Paysafe Group plc (Paysafe), formerly Optimal Payments Plc, is a United Kingdom-based provider of digital payments and transaction-related solutions to businesses and consumers across the world. The Company’s segments are Digital Wallets, Payment Processing and Prepaid. The Company’s Digital Wallets segments’ fees are generated from transactions between members and merchants using the NETELLER service and Net+ prepaid cards, and the Skrill and Skrill prepaid cards.

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Group Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe Group Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.