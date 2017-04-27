Murphy Oil Co. (MUR) Rating Reiterated by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC restated their overweight rating on shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a $38.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $42.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Murphy Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Scotiabank reissued a hold rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a hold rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Friday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) traded down 2.79% during trading on Friday, reaching $26.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,863,551 shares. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $24.39 and a 52 week high of $36.66. The firm’s market capitalization is $4.56 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average of $29.28.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The firm earned $505.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.18 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 14.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -62.50%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 4,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 28.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 17.9% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 31.7% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation (Murphy) is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company’s exploration and production business explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across the world. Its exploration and production activities are subdivided into four geographic segments: the United States, Canada, Malaysia and all other countries.

