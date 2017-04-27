Ithaca Energy Inc (IAE) Price Target Cut to GBX 75 by Analysts at Barclays PLC

Ithaca Energy Inc (LON:IAE) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 90 ($1.15) to GBX 75 ($0.96) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. FinnCap restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.53) price target on shares of Ithaca Energy in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Ithaca Energy to a sell rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 110 ($1.41) to GBX 118 ($1.51) in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Macquarie cut shares of Ithaca Energy to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 101 ($1.29) to GBX 86 ($1.10) in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt upped their price objective on shares of Ithaca Energy from GBX 90 ($1.15) to GBX 100 ($1.28) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 93.14 ($1.19).

Shares of Ithaca Energy (LON:IAE) traded down 0.90% during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 110.50. 626,533 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 114.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 100.86. The stock’s market cap is GBX 458.63 million. Ithaca Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 38.25 and a 52-week high of GBX 121.00.

Ithaca Energy Company Profile

Ithaca Energy Inc is a North Sea oil and gas operator engaged in the appraisal and development of the United Kingdom undeveloped discoveries and the exploitation of its existing the United Kingdom producing asset portfolio. The Company has interests in three general areas within the United Kingdom sector of the North Sea: Northern North Sea, which consists of Dons, Fionn and Broom; Central North Sea, which consists of Greater Stella Area (GSA), Cook and Pierce, and Southern England consisting of Wytch Farm.

