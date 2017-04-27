Barclays PLC (BCS) Lowered to “Underperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BCS upgraded shares of Barclays PLC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barclays PLC from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Barclays PLC in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Barclays PLC in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc reiterated a sell rating on shares of Barclays PLC in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.07.

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) traded up 0.52% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.52. 4,285,953 shares of the stock were exchanged. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $12.05. The firm has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average is $10.76.

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business earned $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Barclays PLC had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a positive return on equity of 3.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post $0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Barclays PLC’s previous dividend of $0.05. Barclays PLC’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Barclays PLC by 8.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,887,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,812,000 after buying an additional 1,277,657 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays PLC during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,902,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Barclays PLC during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,232,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Barclays PLC by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,728,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,014,000 after buying an additional 534,100 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Barclays PLC by 4.3% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 6,726,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,454,000 after buying an additional 274,668 shares during the period. 2.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC is a global financial services holding company. The Company is engaged in retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management and investment management services. The Company’s segments include Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK segment includes the local consumer, small business, the United Kingdom wealth and credit cards business.

