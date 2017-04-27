Barclays PLC Reiterates €95.00 Price Target for SAP SE (SAP)

SAP SE (ETR:SAP) received a €95.00 ($103.26) price objective from equities researchers at Barclays PLC in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €94.00 ($102.17) price objective on shares of SAP SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. S&P Global set a €95.00 ($103.26) price objective on shares of SAP SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank AG set a €90.00 ($97.83) price objective on shares of SAP SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Societe Generale set a €90.00 ($97.83) price target on shares of SAP SE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €82.00 ($89.13) price target on shares of SAP SE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €94.58 ($102.80).

Shares of SAP SE (ETR:SAP) traded down 0.023% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €92.557. 4,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of €110.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.446. The company has a 50-day moving average of €90.97 and a 200-day moving average of €84.55. SAP SE has a 52 week low of €63.00 and a 52 week high of €94.11.

SAP SE Company Profile

SAP SE (SAP) is a software and service provider. The Company offers enterprise application software. The Company operates through two segments: Applications, Technology & Services segment, and the SAP Business Network segment. The Applications, Technology & Services segment is engaged in the sale of software licenses, subscriptions to its cloud applications, and related services (primarily support services and various professional services, and support services, as well as implementation services of its software products and education services on the use of its products).

