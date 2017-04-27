Bankrate Inc (RATE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankrate Inc (NYSE:RATE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Bankrate Inc. is an aggregator of financial rate information. It offers rate data and financial content. Its flagship Web site, Bankrate.com, provides free rate information to consumers on more than 300 financial products, including mortgages, credit cards, new and used automobile loans, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, ATM fees, home equity loans and online banking fees. In addition to rate data, the Company publishes original and objective personal finance stories to help consumers make financial decisions. Through its Online Network, which includes Bankrate.com, Interest.com, Nationwidecardservices.com, creditcardsearchengine.com, Insureme.com, Savingforcollege.com, Mortgage-calc.com, Feedisclosure.com, and Bankrate.com.cn, as well as co-branded web sites hosted by its network, it provides the tools and information of products and services that can help consumers make financial decisions. Bankrate Inc., formally known as ilife.com Inc., is headquartered in North Palm Beach, Florida. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Bankrate in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Bankrate in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on Bankrate in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.36.

Shares of Bankrate (NYSE:RATE) opened at 10.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s market cap is $943.76 million. Bankrate has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.16.

Bankrate (NYSE:RATE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm earned $113.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.85 million. Bankrate had a positive return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bankrate will post $0.70 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven Barnhart sold 6,702 shares of Bankrate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $68,695.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 311,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,191,194. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Gilmartin sold 5,000 shares of Bankrate stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 92,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,844 shares of company stock valued at $243,444. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bankrate by 932.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 786,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,688,000 after buying an additional 710,095 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Bankrate by 40.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,100,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,808,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bankrate during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,991,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Bankrate by 212.3% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 562,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after buying an additional 382,320 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bankrate by 192.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 474,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after buying an additional 311,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

About Bankrate

Bankrate, Inc is a publisher, aggregator and distributor of personal finance content on the Internet. The Company provides consumers personal finance editorial content across multiple vertical categories, including mortgages, deposits, credit cards, senior care and other personal finance categories. The Company’s segments include Banking, Credit Cards, Senior Care and Other.

