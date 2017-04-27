Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Analysts at Jefferies Group lifted their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $4.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.15. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s FY2018 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Hawaii currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.17.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/bank-of-hawaii-co-expected-to-post-fy2017-earnings-of-4-20-per-share-boh.html.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) traded down 0.85% during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.54. 48,274 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.92. Bank of Hawaii has a 52-week low of $64.96 and a 52-week high of $90.80.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $165.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.45 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 15.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 67,556.2% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 49,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,068,000 after buying an additional 49,316 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 1.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 27.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 11,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 0.6% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman James C. Polk sold 23,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $1,989,138.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,581,284.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Chun sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $102,084.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,593.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,368,454 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.39%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation is a bank holding company that operates through its subsidiary, Bank of Hawaii (the Bank). The Bank provides a range of financial products and services primarily to customers in Hawaii, Guam and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services, and Treasury and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.