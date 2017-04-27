Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm currently has $91.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Hawaii Corporation is a regional financial services company serving businesses, consumers and governments in Hawaii, American Samoa and the West Pacific. The Company’s principal subsidiary, Bank of Hawaii, was founded in 1897 and is the largest independent financial institution in Hawaii. “

Shares of Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) traded down 0.66% during trading on Friday, reaching $82.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,688 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.39 and a 200 day moving average of $83.11. Bank of Hawaii has a 12-month low of $64.96 and a 12-month high of $90.80. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $165.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii will post $4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Bank of Hawaii Co. (BOH) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/bank-of-hawaii-co-boh-lifted-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is 45.39%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, insider Donna A. Tanoue sold 14,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $1,181,644.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,727.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman James C. Polk sold 23,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $1,989,138.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,581,284.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,662 shares of company stock worth $4,368,454 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 38.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 1,057.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 0.6% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 21.6% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation is a bank holding company that operates through its subsidiary, Bank of Hawaii (the Bank). The Bank provides a range of financial products and services primarily to customers in Hawaii, Guam and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services, and Treasury and Other.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Hawaii (BOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.