Bancorp (TBBK) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media coverage about the bank an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TBBK. BTIG Research cut Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Vetr cut Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.44.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) opened at 5.21 on Thursday. Bancorp has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $8.20. The firm’s market capitalization is $289.92 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.25.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The bank reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.48. The firm earned $19.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.03 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bancorp will post $0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, The Bancorp Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a chartered commercial bank located in Wilmington, Delaware and is a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) insured institution. The Company operates through three segments: specialty finance, payments and corporate.

