Banco de Chile (BCH) Given a $73.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group AG Analysts

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) has been given a $73.00 target price by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Credit Suisse Group AG’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BCH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Banco de Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) opened at 73.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.26. Banco de Chile has a 12 month low of $58.40 and a 12 month high of $76.22.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The business earned $626.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post $5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.756 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Banco de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.67%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCH. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 18.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 15.5% in the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 13,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the third quarter valued at $5,050,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 2.2% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 68,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 172.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. 3.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

