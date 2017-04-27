Banco Bradesco SA (BBD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bradesco’s main activities are the provision of banking and insurance services such as private and industrial credit loans, credit cards, mortgaged loans, 24 hour banking, health and life insurance, leasing, pension fund management and services for stock market investors. “

Separately, Citigroup Inc restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bradesco SA in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.65.

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) opened at 10.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.70. Banco Bradesco SA has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $11.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.67.

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company earned $12.58 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco SA had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 17.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco SA will post $0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Banco Bradesco SA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. boosted its position in Banco Bradesco SA by 2.5% in the third quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. now owns 4,354,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,497,000 after buying an additional 105,698 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco SA during the third quarter valued at about $1,479,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Banco Bradesco SA by 9.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 870,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after buying an additional 72,965 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Banco Bradesco SA by 624.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 29,660 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD boosted its position in Banco Bradesco SA by 11.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 18,478,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,600,000 after buying an additional 1,870,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco SA Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA is a commercial bank. The Bank offers a range of banking and financial products and services in Brazil and abroad to individuals, large, mid-sized and small companies, and local and international corporations and institutions. Its segments include Financial; Insurance and Capitalization bonds; Pension plans, and Other Activities.

