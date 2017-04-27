Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) Given a €6.50 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Inc Analysts

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BME:BBVA) received a €6.50 ($7.07) price objective from analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BBVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.75 ($7.34) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €7.00 ($7.61) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas set a €6.20 ($6.74) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, S&P Global set a €6.60 ($7.17) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €6.43 ($6.99).

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) traded down 1.71% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.04. The company had a trading volume of 8,164,754 shares. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $8.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average of $6.89.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA (BBVA) is a diversified financial company engaged in retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management and private banking. Its segments include Banking Activity in Spain, Real Estate Activity in Spain, the United States Turkey, Mexico, South America and Rest of Eurasia.

