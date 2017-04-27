Baker Hughes Incorporated (BHI) Given “Buy” Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Baker Hughes Incorporated (NYSE:BHI) in a report published on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $69.00 price target on the oilfield services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Baker Hughes to a hold rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, December 18th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc cut shares of Baker Hughes from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. FBR & Co boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baker Hughes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.43.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI) opened at 59.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.24 and a 200 day moving average of $60.41. The company’s market capitalization is $25.29 billion. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $41.74 and a 12-month high of $68.59.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.17. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 27.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.58) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/baker-hughes-bhi-buy-rating-reaffirmed-at-bmo-capital-markets-updated.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 389.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the oilfield services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 116.7% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,460 shares of the oilfield services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 19.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,470 shares of the oilfield services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 86.7% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the oilfield services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Incorporated is engaged in the oilfield services industry. The Company is a supplier of oilfield services, products, technology and systems used in the oil and natural gas industry around the world. The Company also provides products and services for other businesses, including downstream chemicals, and process and pipeline services.

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.