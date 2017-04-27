Bacanora Minerals Ltd Com (BCN) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Bacanora Minerals Ltd Com (LON:BCN) in a research report released on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.66) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BCN. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Bacanora Minerals Ltd Com in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a speculative buy rating and a GBX 95 ($1.21) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.66) price objective on shares of Bacanora Minerals Ltd Com in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Shares of Bacanora Minerals Ltd Com (LON:BCN) traded up 0.28% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 89.75. 142,944 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 99.62 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 84.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 78.80. Bacanora Minerals Ltd Com has a 52-week low of GBX 59.25 and a 52-week high of GBX 102.00.

In related news, insider Mark A. Hohnen purchased 74,000 shares of Bacanora Minerals Ltd Com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £60,680 ($77,576.07). Also, insider Jamie Strauss purchased 27,000 shares of Bacanora Minerals Ltd Com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £21,330 ($27,269.24). Insiders bought a total of 151,000 shares of company stock worth $12,351,000 over the last 90 days.

