Bacanora Minerals Ltd Com (BCN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities Ltd

Bacanora Minerals Ltd Com (LON:BCN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Numis Securities Ltd in a research note issued on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 140 ($1.79) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities Ltd’s target price indicates a potential upside of 55.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BCN. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.66) price objective on shares of Bacanora Minerals Ltd Com in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Bacanora Minerals Ltd Com in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a GBX 95 ($1.21) price objective for the company.

Bacanora Minerals Ltd Com (LON:BCN) traded up 0.28% on Tuesday, hitting GBX 89.75. 142,944 shares of the stock traded hands. Bacanora Minerals Ltd Com has a 52 week low of GBX 59.25 and a 52 week high of GBX 102.00. The stock’s market cap is GBX 99.62 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 84.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 78.80.

In other Bacanora Minerals Ltd Com news, insider Mark A. Hohnen bought 74,000 shares of Bacanora Minerals Ltd Com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £60,680 ($77,576.07). Also, insider Jamie Strauss bought 27,000 shares of Bacanora Minerals Ltd Com stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £21,330 ($27,269.24). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 151,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,351,000.

