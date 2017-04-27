B2Gold Corp. (BTO) Director Kevin Bullock Acquires 63,000 Shares

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) Director Kevin Bullock acquired 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,920.00.

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) opened at 3.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 86.00. B2Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $4.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average is $3.68.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BTO shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of B2Gold Corp. from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of B2Gold Corp. from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of B2Gold Corp. in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of B2Gold Corp. in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.00 target price on shares of B2Gold Corp. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. B2Gold Corp. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.94.

