B2Gold Corp (BTG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $148.95 Million

Analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp (NYSE:BTG) (TSE:BTO) will post $148.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for B2Gold Corp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $160.89 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $137 million. B2Gold Corp posted sales of $144.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that B2Gold Corp will report full year sales of $148.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $556 million to $692.35 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.13 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.2 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow B2Gold Corp.

BTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B2Gold Corp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America Corp initiated coverage on shares of B2Gold Corp in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.81.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/b2gold-corp-btg-expected-to-announce-quarterly-sales-of-148-95-million.html.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of B2Gold Corp by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 48,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 8,524 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of B2Gold Corp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,479,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after buying an additional 32,950 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of B2Gold Corp by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 245,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 44,500 shares during the period. ARP Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of B2Gold Corp by 168.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 226,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 141,990 shares during the period.

B2Gold Corp (NYSE:BTG) traded down 3.92% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.45. 2,147,113 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average is $2.76. B2Gold Corp has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $3.65. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.25.

B2Gold Corp Company Profile

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on B2Gold Corp (BTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.