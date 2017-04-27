Q1 2017 EPS Estimates for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Increased by B. Riley (CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for Cinemark Holdings in a research note issued on Monday, according to Zacks Investment Research. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $53.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cinemark Holdings’ Q2 2017 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Cinemark Holdings in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered shares of Cinemark Holdings from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wunderlich lowered shares of Cinemark Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. FBR & Co lowered shares of Cinemark Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Cinemark Holdings in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark Holdings currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.70.

Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK) traded down 1.72% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.42. The stock had a trading volume of 780,526 shares. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.97. Cinemark Holdings has a one year low of $32.60 and a one year high of $44.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.41 and its 200 day moving average is $41.29.

Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.23. The business earned $707.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.77 million. Cinemark Holdings had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Cinemark Holdings by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,672,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,406,000 after buying an additional 244,429 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Cinemark Holdings by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,407,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,425,000 after buying an additional 1,082,798 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cinemark Holdings by 15.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,187,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,737,000 after buying an additional 293,391 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cinemark Holdings by 1.5% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,994,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,359,000 after buying an additional 28,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Cinemark Holdings by 842.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,666,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,781,000 after buying an additional 1,489,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Tom Owens sold 8,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 20,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $907,002.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 152,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,714,253.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,139 shares of company stock worth $1,854,714 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark Holdings

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is engaged in the motion picture exhibition business with theatres in the United States (U.S.), Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Paraguay, Curacao and Bolivia. The Company manages its business in two segments: U.S.

