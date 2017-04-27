Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Likely to Affect AXT (AXTI) Share Price

News articles about AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. AlphaOne, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AXT earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news articles about the semiconductor company an impact score of 70 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) traded up 9.76% on Thursday, reaching $6.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,941 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average is $5.71. The stock has a market cap of $220.77 million, a PE ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 1.25. AXT has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $8.65.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. AXT had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $20.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AXT will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of AXT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. B. Riley lowered AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.25 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc (AXT) is a developer and producer of compound and single element semiconductor substrates, also known as wafers. The dominant substrates used in producing semiconductor chips and other electronic circuits are made from silicon. The Company is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound semiconductor substrates and sale of materials.

