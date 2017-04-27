Roth Capital Reiterates $5.00 Price Target for Avino Silver and Gold Mines Ltd (ASM)

Avino Silver and Gold Mines Ltd (NYSEMKT:ASM) has been assigned a $5.00 price objective by Roth Capital in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 220.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ASM. Rodman & Renshaw boosted their target price on Avino Silver and Gold Mines from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avino Silver and Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.56.

Avino Silver and Gold Mines (NYSEMKT:ASM) traded up 7.59% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.56. 332,571 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.71. Avino Silver and Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $81.79 million, a P/E ratio of 44.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Avino Silver and Gold Mines (NYSEMKT:ASM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm earned $9 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 million. Analysts forecast that Avino Silver and Gold Mines will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avino Silver and Gold Mines stock. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in Avino Silver and Gold Mines Ltd (NYSEMKT:ASM) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 776,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.72% of Avino Silver and Gold Mines worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Avino Silver and Gold Mines

Avino Silver and Gold Mines Ltd is a Canada-based resource company. It is focused on silver, gold, and copper exploration, extraction and processing. It extracts resources and processes a bulk concentrate at the San Gonzalo Mine and a copper concentrate from the Avino Mine, both of which are located on the Avino property in Durango, Mexico.

