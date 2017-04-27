Avinger Inc (AVGR) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued their market perform rating on shares of Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Avinger in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avinger from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avinger currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.13.

Shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) opened at 0.5783 on Wednesday. The firm’s market cap is $13.83 million. Avinger has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $13.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.98.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. The firm earned $4.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 million. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 1,090.68% and a negative net margin of 322.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avinger will post ($1.71) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avinger by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 35,525 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 14,592 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avinger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Avinger by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 380,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avinger by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 218,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 93,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Avinger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,772,000. 59.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company. The Company designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD). The Company focuses on introducing products based on its lumivascular platform, which is an intravascular image-guided system.

