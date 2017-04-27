Auris Medical Holding AG (EARS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Auris Medical Holding AG (NASDAQ:EARS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.83.

EARS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Auris Medical Holding AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Auris Medical Holding AG from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Auris Medical Holding AG in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Auris Medical Holding AG stock. Sofinnova Management VIII L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Auris Medical Holding AG (NASDAQ:EARS) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,818,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Auris Medical Holding AG comprises 3.8% of Sofinnova Management VIII L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sofinnova Management VIII L.L.C. owned about 22.77% of Auris Medical Holding AG worth $7,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 13.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Auris Medical Holding AG (NASDAQ:EARS) opened at 0.7696 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06. Auris Medical Holding AG has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The firm’s market capitalization is $26.42 million.

Auris Medical Holding AG (NASDAQ:EARS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.13. On average, equities analysts expect that Auris Medical Holding AG will post ($0.55) EPS for the current year.

About Auris Medical Holding AG

Auris Medical Holding AG is a holding and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its advanced product candidate, AM-101, is in Phase III clinical development for acute inner ear tinnitus under a special protocol assessment (SPA) from the United States Food and Drug Administration.

